Roman Anthony Extension: How Red Sox OF Beat Out Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Boston Red Sox aren't messing around any longer.
Over the last few years, a big question swirling and sticking point for the organization has been the team's ability to retain homegrown talent. This obviously is in reference to guys like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and even most recently Rafael Devers. Betts is the biggest example of the three. There were reports back and forth about what the Red Sox were willing to offer and at the time it was clear Boston was more willing to pay at the last second, rather than handing out lucrative extensions early. Betts ended up getting moved and this is a decision that has stuck with the team since.
Bogaerts left the team in free agency and there was chatter again about the idea of locking homegrown talent up early. The Red Sox did sign Devers to a long-term deal, but we don't need to go into that right now.
The strategy around the organization has shifted. Boston inked Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela to long-term deals last year. They did the same this year with Kristian Campbell and even Garrett Crochet. The big lefty isn't a homegrown star, but is another example of Boston trying to get ahead of deals.
Now, they did so again and have reportedly inked outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million that could climb significantly higher, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Red Sox's Roman Anthony ranks higher in MLB history than you'd think
"Breaking: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034. Roman Anthony's deal with the Red Sox will start in 2026 and includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million. Depending on where he finishes in AL Rookie of the Year voting, it would buy out three or four years of free agency."
Anthony's deal is historic. He's played in just 46 games in the big leagues so far in his young career. His big league debut came on June 9th and he's not going down anytime soon.
The deal in itself just goes to show how the Red Sox front office, and the baseball world overall views him. Right now, the full details of the deal aren't shared aside from the fact it's an eight-year, $130 million deal with a chance to increase to $230 million.
In comparison, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million extension after 165 days of MLB service time with two club options worth $34 million total. Julio Rodríguez landed a 13-year and $210 million deal with the Seattle Mariners after 141 days of service time. Most recently, Jackson Merrill earned a nine-year, $135 million deal with the San Diego Padres with a $21 million club option for 2035.
This is a massive deal for Anthony and Boston overall. The Red Sox clearly paid a pretty penny, but they've got their guy and he isn't going anywhere.