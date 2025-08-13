Roman Anthony Just Made Red Sox History Once Again

Inside The Red Sox

Aug 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have a future superstar on their hands.

That statement is in reference to outfielder Roman Anthony. It's an exaggeration and isn't some sort of ground-breaking take. The baseball world views Anthony as a future superstar. There's a real argument that he's already playing at that level, but he's just 21 years old and is just scratching the surface at what he can be.

Anthony has played 52 games in the big leagues. Over that span, he has slashed .286/.406/.451 with four homers, 23 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 33 runs scored. This guy gets on base at an insane clip and looks like a 10-year MLB veteran.

Anthony continues to shine and just made more Red Sox history. He is the only player in Red Sox history with 20 or more extra base hits and 25 or more BB in his first 52 career games, as shared by the New England Sports Network.

That's not all, though.

Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony continues to make history for Boston

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony
Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony continues to make Red Sox history after just a few months. It's not just the big things, like batting average or on-base percentage. Anthony does seemingly everything right and even joined Rafael Devers, Tony Conigliaro, and Ted Williams as the only four players in team history to hit homers in back-to-back games at his age.

"Tidbit via the Red Sox: Only three other Red Sox as young or younger than Roman Anthony have ever homered in back-to-back games: Rafael Devers, Tony Conigliaro, and Ted Williams." the Boston Globe's Tim Healey shared.

The Red Sox have surprised and Anthony has been right at the center of it since being called up to the big leagues. Boston clearly knows this and inked him to a long-term extension already after just a little bit of time in the majors. Soon enough, he'll find a way to top these numbers even more so, most likely.

He's just 21 years old. This is just the beginning of what he's going to do in Boston. He's already made history left and right and it doesn't seem like that is going to stop any time soon. The Red Sox gave Anthony an eight-year, $130 million deal and it could quickly look like a steal as he gets older and hits his stride and reaches his prime in Boston.

