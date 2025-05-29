Roman Anthony ‘Malpractice’ On Full Display For Red Sox
Things are heating up when it comes to the Boston Red Sox.
This unfortunately isn’t the case about the win column right now, but instead about how the team has handled No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony.
He’s the top prospect in the sport and has been tearing the cover off of the ball with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. There’s no other way to describe it. Anthony's arguably the top hitter in Triple-A right now, and Boston’s offense is struggling. The Red Sox need a boost but Anthony hasn’t been the option yet.
This has led to plenty of opinions out there and their three-game sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers has only heightened things. For example, MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith weighed in on the debate and shared that he belives it would be "malpractice" if Anthony was still in the minor leagues when the Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves this weekend.
"Red Sox now are 6-15 in one-run games and four games under .500," Smith said. "They are 0-5 since Alex Bregman was placed on the IL between Games 1 and 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. A total disaster right now...
"It also would be baseball malpractice if Roman Anthony isn’t in Atlanta on Friday. He shouldn’t be relied on to save this team. He might struggle like many 21-year-olds breaking into the majors. But the Red Sox can’t keep arguably the International League’s best hitter - who also happens to be the No. 1 prospect in the game - at Triple A while this lineup and team are scuffling so badly."
This seems to be an overarching sentiment around Boston right now. The call is growing for the Red Sox to bring the young slugger up. How many more losses before the pitchforks start coming out?
