Ex-Red Sox Lefty Having Comeback For The Ages With Cubs
One former member of the Boston Red Sox who you probably haven't thought about in a while is putting together one of the best comeback stories that you're going to hear for a while.
Boston acquired left-handed hurler Drew Pomeranz all the way back in 2016. He spent parts of three seasons in Boston and had an up-and-down stint, to say the least. The two sides moved on and he went to the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers before really settling in with the San Diego Padres. He became a lights-out reliever between the 2019 and 2021 seasons but then injuries derailed his career.
He missed time and then has tried working his way back up to the big leagues in minor league systems, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners last year, but didn't have any luck.
The former Red Sox hurler hadn't stepped onto a big league mound since 2021 before the Chicago Cubs gave him a chance this year. Pomeranz has appeared in 14 games for Chicago and hasn't allowed a run across 12 2/3 innings of work. He has a 14-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span and also is 2-0 on the season. This is a guy who hadn't pitched at the MLB level since Aug. 10, 2021 before this season kicked off.
Now, he looks like one of the best relievers in the National League. The Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball this year and Pomeranz surprisingly is a big reason why the bullpen has been as good as it has.
