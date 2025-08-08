Roman Anthony's Deal Might Not Be Red Sox's Last This Season
The Boston Red Sox surprised the baseball world this past week as they took a step towards the future by signing Roman Anthony to a long-term extension.
This is a trend that has emerged with Boston over the last few seasons. The Red Sox have gotten extensions done early, like with Brayan Bello, Kristian Campbell, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Garrett Crochet, as a way to build up this core.
It's been a long few years over in Boston, but the Red Sox have been building towards this point and now they are being aggressive to keep this roster together for years to come. Anthony is the latest to land an extension from Boston, but he surely won't be the last.
So, who could be the candidate for the next blockbuster deal?
Red Sox have obvious blockbuster extension candidate after Roman Anthony
If the Red Sox are going to make another move this season, the one that makes the most sense arguably is keeping Alex Bregman around and adjusting his deal. Bregman has an opt-out in his deal following the season. He's become a leader for the organization and finding a way to secure his future in Boston would be the right thing to do.
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently shared a column highlighting four extension candidates and one was Bregman.
"Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox," Murray said. "And finally, changing gears to end this list. Instead of a young, emerging player, let’s go with a player who has already established himself in the Majors. After trading Rafael Devers, Bregman is the clear favorite to be the long-term third baseman in Boston. The only problem: He has an opt-out after this season and is no guarantee to be with the Red Sox in 2026 and beyond. After extending Anthony, perhaps there’s additional optimism that Bregman could be extended too. But it’s trickier than that.
"Bregman is represented by Scott Boras, who prefers his players establish their values on the open market. It’s highly, highly unlikely Bregman avoids free agency and does a deal now. A return to Boston long-term is very much in play. Just be patient. Knowing Boras, it could be awhile."
Bregman looks like the piece that Boston was missing over the last few years. The Red Sox went out of their way to land him and in the process got some drama with Rafael Devers. Now is the time to make sure he doesn't walk after the season.