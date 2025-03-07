Scout Sounds Alarm On Red Sox's $140 Million Veteran: 'Don't Think He's A Shortstop'
The Boston Red Sox have a lot riding on one veteran's health in 2025.
In three seasons since signing a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox, Trevor Story has only played 163 games. He's struggled compared to his career averages when healthy, but Boston would greatly prefer a diminished version of Story to no version at all.
Story underwent shoulder surgery last season and elbow surgery before the 2023 campaign. He was also never a strong-armed shortstop, though he finds ways to compensate for it with a quick release. Now that he's entering his age-32 season, should the Red Sox start worrying about a potential decline in addition to staying on the field?
On Friday, MassLive's Sean McAdam compiled anecdotes from a veteran scout who has watched a lot of Red Sox action so far in spring training. And the scout's take on Story's form, particularly his defense, could raise some alarm bells depending on one's viewpoint.
“My biggest concern with him is, I just don’t think he’s a shortstop. It is what it is from a defensive perspective and arm perspective and all that," the scout said. "But it’s hard for me to buy in that he’s going to be what you want from your everyday shortstop. They’ve got no choice; he has to be.
"Range is a little bit of an issue, but it’s more (about his arm) than anything. The arm just doesn’t play and it didn’t play before he got the surgery. Offensively, it’s the same: (getting him out with) plus fastballs has always been the book on him. If you’ve got a guy who throws high octane, just throw the high octane and let it out.”
Frankly, the arm strength should be the least of the Red Sox's worries. Story had 23rd percentile arm strength last season, per Baseball Savant, and still managed two outs above average in only 26 games played. In 2023, he had eight OAA in 43 games.
Story's overall athleticism, though, is definitely something to keep an eye on. Shortstops, perhaps above any other position besides catcher, tend to age the fastest after turning 30. And Story's injury history could help accelerate the aging curve.
The Red Sox don't need Story to be an All-Star for his season to be a success. But he's also got three years left on his contract, so Boston has to hope he can fight off Father Time for as long as possible.
