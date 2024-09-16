Surprising Red Sox Rival Expected To Place Bid On Yankees' Juan Soto
Will the New York Yankees end up losing one of the best players in baseball this winter?
New York swung a massive trade last winter when it acquired Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Soto has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for this year and is having one of the best seasons of his career.
Soto certainly will be paid well this winter. It would be nice if the Boston Red Sox were to get involved in the sweepstakes, but at this point, it's unclear if they will. Boston could afford Soto, but that doesn't mean it will want to swing a deal.
It sounds like a surprising American League East rival could get in the mix, though. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested that the Toronto Blue Jays could place a bid on the Yankees' star slugger.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies," Nightengale said.
Toronto has had a bad 2024 season, but it still is loaded with talent. Adding Soto could take the Blue Jays to another level. Boston already has its work cut out for it in the American League, with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles currently ahead of it. If the Blue Jays were to land Soto, that would be extremely tough for the Red Sox. New York still will be good in 2025, even without Soto. If the Blue Jays could land him, that could put three teams ahead of Boston unless it is active this winter.
More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge Claims 'Don't Miss' About Red Sox As Rivalry Sparked