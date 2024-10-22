These 7 Ex-Red Sox Have Chance To Win World Series For Dodgers, Yankees
The 2024 World Series is about to kick off.
The New York Yankees took down the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship and will advance to the World Series, hoping to win their first title since 2009. The star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in the National League Championship and are hoping to win their first World Series since 2020.
Although the Boston Red Sox will not be playing in the World Series, there will be plenty of players with ties to the organization making an appearance for both teams.
Overall, there are five players who have appeared in a game as a member of the Red Sox playing in the World Series. For the Dodgers, Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, and Enrique Hernández all spent time on the Red Sox's roster. From the Yankees, outfielder Alex Verdugo spent time with Boston.
On top of that, two former Red Sox top prospects will also be involved in the World Series in different capacities. Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech at one point was one of the Red Sox's top prospects before being traded to the Chicago White Sox.
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo actually was drafted by Boston and spent the first three years of his big league career in the Boston farm system before being traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal centered around first baseman Adrián González.
The Yankees and Dodgers seem to be evenly matched and it certainly will be a good series.
