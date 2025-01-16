This Red Sox 3-Player Trade Idea Would Bring Coveted Cardinals All-Star To Boston
However they end up finding one, the Boston Red Sox need a new closer.
Perhaps that closer is already on the roster. 2024 rookie Justin Slaten showed well in his debut season in the bullpen, while 36-year-old Liam Hendriks is looking to bounce back from Tommy John surgery to recapture his two-time Reliever of the Year form.
The Red Sox cannot, however, afford to sit on their hands for the rest of the winter in the relief pitching market. Even if Slaten or Hendriks proves to be an excellent closer, they're a high-leverage arm or two short of a complete bullpen that Alex Cora can feel confident in deploying.
And, while we're at it, a more dependable closer option would still be a big plus.
Trade talks have started to quiet down around the St. Louis Cardinals, but they have a two-time All-Star closer in Ryan Helsley who has widely been speculated to be available. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that St. Louis' inaction on the trade front has "surprised" rival executives so far this winter.
So if the Cardinals decide to kick back into gear, shouldn't Helsley at least be on the Red Sox's list, considering he's under contract for just $8.2 million this season? If so, here is a realistic trade package Boston could offer St. Louis for the fireballing Helsley.
Red Sox receive: RHP Ryan Helsley
Cardinals receive: INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox No. 12 prospect), RHP Hunter Dobbins (No. 16)
Romero was the Red Sox's 2022 first-round pick, and he broke out in the second half of the 2024 season, especially from a power perspective. Meanwhile, Dobbins looks to be just about big-league-ready, but with Richard Fitts and Quinn Priester ahead of him on the depth chart, it would be surprising to see him get his shot in Boston this year.
It's a fairly high price to pay from Boston's perspective, but Helsley could take this Red Sox team over the top in 2024. And if anyone knows the potential value of adding some of Boston's current prospects to their system, it's future St. Louis top baseball executive Chaim Bloom.
