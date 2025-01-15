This Red Sox Trade Idea Would Land All-Star With 2.77 ERA To Replace Kenley Jansen
Though they have some intriguing options, the Boston Red Sox cannot say with certainty who their closer will be for the 2025 season.
Will it be Justin Slaten, the promising 2024 rookie who has a bowling ball sinker? Liam Hendriks, the former American League Reliever of the Year hoping to bounce back from Tommy John surgery? Or someone not even on the roster yet?
One thing that seems certain is that it won't be Kenley Jansen, the Red Sox's closer of the past two seasons. Though things ended on a sour note when Jansen left the team early at the end of last season, there's no denying that he brought stability to the role, and finding an established closer to replace him could be paramount.
Earlier this week, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported that the San Diego Padres had "entertained" trade interest in closer Robert Suarez, who is coming off an All-Star season in which he saved 36 games and posted a 2.77 ERA.
There was no word on whether the Red Sox, specifically, had been in contact with the Padres, but if they aren't already, perhaps they should be. The 33-year-old righty ranks in the 99th percentile of fastball velocity and comes with three years of team control, though he does have an opt-out after the 2025 season.
If the Red Sox do want to convince the Padres to hand over Suarez in a trade, here's a possible package that might get the job done:
Red Sox receive: RHP Robert Suarez
Padres receive: RHP Richard Fitts (Red Sox No. 10 prospect), 3B/1B Blaze Jordan (No. 22)
It would ease a lot of stress on the Padres to have a cost-controlled starting pitcher, especially if Roki Sasaki winds up signing with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, and Fitts showed well at the end of the 2024 season, so the Red Sox could sell high on him.
Jordan has big-time bat speed, and if he starts hitting more home runs, he could make it to the big leagues within a couple years.
It's always difficult to project where the trade market is for a relief pitcher, especially when the Padres are pressed to get out from under the weight of the salary cap. The Red Sox could be willing to give up slightly better prospects, but Fitts and Jordan meet San Diego's needs the best of their farm system options.
More MLB: Strong Chance' 22-Year-Old Red Sox Prospect Makes Opening Day Roster, Per Insider