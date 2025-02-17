This Young Red Sox Hitter Has 'Most To Prove' Entering 2025 Spring Training
Spring training has already provided plenty of excitement for the Boston Red Sox, but the countdown to Opening Day begins in earnest on Monday.
Last week, only the pitchers and catchers were required to report to the Red Sox's complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Now, the entire roster is on-site, and the presence of Alex Bregman has changed the tone of camp dramatically.
Bregman's deal means something different to every member of the Red Sox roster. For one key trade acquisition from last offseason, it could spell major trouble, upping the pressure for the youngster to have a huge camp.
Vaughn Grissom, the 24-year-old second baseman acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Atlanta Braves, was already in danger of losing a starting job to top prospect Kristian Campbell in camp. Now, with the arrival of Bregman, Grissom's odds to make the Opening Day roster seem to be much lower.
On Sunday, MLB.com published a piece about all 30 teams with a blurb from Red Sox reporter Ian Browne describing Grissom as the player with "most to prove" of any member of the Red Sox in spring training.
"Grissom came to camp (in 2024) with leg problems, started the season on the injured list and was largely ineffective when he returned, only to sustain another hamstring injury in June that cost him another couple of months," Browne wrote.
"After getting optioned to Triple-A, Grissom was recalled late in the season and had a strong finish. It remains to be seen how the addition of Alex Bregman impacts Grissom’s present and future on the club, but he will try to improve his stock this spring and is open to playing different positions (short, third, outfield) if that helps his case to make the team."
Grissom, 24, had a dismal .190/.246/.219 slash line in 31 games in the majors last season. That won't cut it on any team, and with the Red Sox hoping to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, Grissom will have to prove in short order that he's ready to succeed in meaningful games.
Thanks to 20 pounds of added muscle, Grissom has caught the eye of many since arriving at camp. But he may have an uphill battle to fight to make the roster even if he impresses, because Campbell is expected to be pretty special at this point.
