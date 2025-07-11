Top MLB Insider Slams Red Sox-Alex Bregman Trade Possibility: 'Preposterous'
When it comes to the history of the Boston Red Sox and their pursuit of Alex Bregman, it's hard not to think about The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal came out strongly in favor of the Red Sox signing Bregman, the three-time All-Star third baseman last September. Ironically, he also proposed trading first baseman Triston Casas, which would have meant moving Rafael Devers to first base before the season and potentially keeping him in Boston to this day.
Now, with occasional trade rumors swirling about Bregman as the 31-year-old star gets set for his return from the injured list, Rosenthal appears to be galled by the idea of Boston cutting ties with their new third baseman so quickly.
On Friday, Rosenthal slammed the possibility of Bregman getting traded, pointing to the impact the star has had on the entire Boston roster and the difficulties the Red Sox would have in finding reasonable value for a star coming off injury who can opt out of his contract at the end of the season.
"Bregman’s name, though, keeps appearing in various deadline previews. As wishful thinking goes, it’s right there with the Colorado Rockies avoiding, I don’t know, 120 losses," Rosenthal wrote. "For the Red Sox, trading Bregman makes no sense, even if they cannot sign him to an extension before the deadline, even if they stumble while facing a difficult schedule over the next three weeks."
"Bregman is a leader who influenced teammates, individually and collectively, even while spending the past 43 games on the injured list. You don’t trade such a player. You sign him long term, and you do it in the offseason, when such business normally takes place."
Bregman's three-year, $120 million contract was fair value in the winter, but now that he has an OPS of .938 in his first 51 games in Boston, he'll be looking for a strong finish so he can opt out and truly cash in. An extension before free agency arrives remains a possibility as well, though perhaps not a strong one.
Either way, Rosenthal feels that a trade is borderline impossible. So much so that he used a self-deprecating basketball analogy to relay the chances of the move occurring.
"Bregman, in his 10th season, is critical to the equation, both and off the field. His return comes at a perfect time, with the Sox finally rounding into form. Even if they go 5-10 in their final 15 games before the deadline – doubtful, the way they are rolling – they likely still will be in contention in a flawed AL," Rosenthal wrote.
"Anyone waiting for a Bregman trade should also be waiting for me to posterize (Victor) Wembanyama. One notion is as preposterous as the other."
On Aug. 1, Red Sox fans will either feel relieved to see Bregman still in a Boston uniform, if they're even worrying about the possibility anymore, or very angry at Rosenthal.