Traded Red Sox Outfielder In Brutal Slump With Yankees: 'Going Through (Expletive)'
Boston Red Sox fans won't soon forget June 14, 2024. That was the day former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo made his return to Fenway Park with the New York Yankees.
Verdugo launched a two-run home run off Brayan Bello in the top of the first inning, then basked in his own glory rounding the bases. He gestured to the Yankees dugout and the Fenway crowd, appearing to yell "Let me hear it!" coming around second base.
Watching Verdugo and the Yankees dominate the Red Sox in that moment, it was easy to feel like Boston had lost the trade. But nothing has gone right for the New York left fielder since.
Verdugo has been one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball since that day in June, failing to rebound even as his Yankees have recovered from their midsummer swoon. And it appears frustration is mounting for a player known for his second half struggles in Boston as well.
Speaking to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic after the Yankees' 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, Verdugo had an explicit description for the struggles he's been dealing with over the past two months.
“We feel like we’re grinding, man,” Verdugo told Kuty. "Going through (expletive) we haven’t gone through in my whole career. Like I said, I try not to think about it too much. We’re out here winning and that’s the main thing that I care about.”
Since that game in Boston, Verdugo is hitting .180 with a .501 OPS in 237 plate appearances. He has just one home run, which also came against the Red Sox, on July 6, when he took over 30 seconds to round the bases and seemingly drew the ire of the Boston dugout.
Verdugo was no stranger to second-half slumps during his time with the Red Sox. He performed significantly worse after the All-Star break in 2023 as well, also earning a benching during a crucial series with the Toronto Blue Jays last August after arriving late to batting practice.
Though Red Sox fans once rooted for Verdugo to succeed, he's unlikely to have their sympathy as he tries to find his form in New York. The two teams are set to square off once more this season, a four-game series at Yankee Stadium in mid-September.
