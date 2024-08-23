Orioles Superstar's Insight Into Free Agency Could Be Great Sign For Red Sox
If there's been one nagging issue for the Boston Red Sox for the past few seasons, it's been the starting rotation.
Rather than spending big in free agency, the Red Sox have largely depended on their internal pipeline to fill out their rotation, and longevity has been the issue. Injuries, inexperience, and fatigue have all taken their toll as Boston has faded down the stretch in seasons past.
Heading into a crucial offseason, where the Red Sox appear to be entering a window to contend for future playoff berths, starting pitching will be a hot topic around Boston once again. And one ace heading to the free-agent market will be at the top of many teams' lists, including the Red Sox's.
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, who is among the most productive starting pitchers in the American League this season, is set to hit the market just after turning 30. And judging by the hurler's own words, the Red Sox may be the perfect fit for Burnes and his desires in a new ballclub.
In an interview with Will Sammon of The Athletic, Burnes opened up about his motivations heading into free agency. And though he didn't mention any specific teams, he dropped a line about what he's looking for that might encourage Red Sox fans about their teams prospects to land the ace.
"I am going to have to do a lot of research this offseason on farm system, young guys coming up, groups of core guys that are on a team," Burnes told Sammon. "Where does it look like teams are going to be competitive? Where are teams just looking to spend some money to make the fan base happy?"
If Burnes' top motivation is finding a promising young core, the Red Sox are surely among the best options. Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela are all under team control through at least 2027. And that doesn't even touch upon the top prospects who are close to arriving in Boston.
However, the pitching staff could be where Burnes provides real value. With Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello all learning on the job as big-league rotation members, Burnes would be a valuable veteran presence on the staff. And he seems up for the challenge.
"I think I can provide value in helping to elevate some young guys on the staff. Is it a group of young pitchers where maybe they missed the postseason this year but they have the pieces to do it now and for the long term?" Burnes said. "That's important, knowing that you can provide more value to a team that's going to be in the postseason and maybe elevate some young guys."
Only time will tell if the Red Sox end up winning the Burnes sweepstakes this winter. But at this stage of the game, it's nice to at least know Boston ticks a lot of the boxes Burnes has laid out in his mind ahead of his big decision.
