Inside The Red Sox

Trevor Story Drops Hint On Alex Bregman's Red Sox Future (And His Own)

Will these two close friends stay teammates?

Jackson Roberts

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) celebrates with Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox's left side of the infield kept them afloat this season. It also could look entirely different moving forward.

Third baseman Alex Bregman will soon be a free agent again, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the All-Star intends to opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million contract. But although free agency wasn't a major story for shortstop Trevor Story for most of the season, he has his own opt-out to think about as well.

After a resurgent season in which he led the Red Sox in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases, Story has to decide whether or not to opt into the final two years and $55 million on his contract (including the buyout on his 2028 club option) or hit the open market heading into his age-33 season.

Story on his, Bregman's potential returns to Red Sox

Alex Bregman
Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In addition to having big, concurrent decisions to make, Story and Bregman are also close friends off the field. And at least one has designs on the two of them staying together in Boston.

In an article published on Wednesday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo highlighted a quote from Story that painted a hopeful image of the two sharing the left side of the infield in Boston for many more years to come.

“It was fun. It was special,” Story said of being teammates with Bregman, per Cotillo. “You saw the impact he had on this organization on the field, off the field, leadership-wise. All of it. He’s a special player and a special mind.

"Obviously, very sought-after. He helped us get to where we are today and hopefully, we can keep him for a long time.”

Story was also much more suggestive about wanting to stay in Boston than Bregman in the immediate aftermath of the Red Sox's playoff loss to the New York Yankees, so in general, though they both have the same decision to make, it appears far more certain that the shortstop will stick around than the three-time All-Star third baseman.

Story's recruiting pitches to Bregman last offseason were undoubtedly helpful in the club's pursuit, so a hopeful outlook is warranted if the former is hard-selling the latter on sticking around.

More MLB: How Alex Bregman Helped Red Sox's Rookie Superstar Unlock His Potential

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News