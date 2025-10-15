Trevor Story Drops Hint On Alex Bregman's Red Sox Future (And His Own)
The Boston Red Sox's left side of the infield kept them afloat this season. It also could look entirely different moving forward.
Third baseman Alex Bregman will soon be a free agent again, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the All-Star intends to opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million contract. But although free agency wasn't a major story for shortstop Trevor Story for most of the season, he has his own opt-out to think about as well.
After a resurgent season in which he led the Red Sox in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases, Story has to decide whether or not to opt into the final two years and $55 million on his contract (including the buyout on his 2028 club option) or hit the open market heading into his age-33 season.
Story on his, Bregman's potential returns to Red Sox
In addition to having big, concurrent decisions to make, Story and Bregman are also close friends off the field. And at least one has designs on the two of them staying together in Boston.
In an article published on Wednesday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo highlighted a quote from Story that painted a hopeful image of the two sharing the left side of the infield in Boston for many more years to come.
“It was fun. It was special,” Story said of being teammates with Bregman, per Cotillo. “You saw the impact he had on this organization on the field, off the field, leadership-wise. All of it. He’s a special player and a special mind.
"Obviously, very sought-after. He helped us get to where we are today and hopefully, we can keep him for a long time.”
Story was also much more suggestive about wanting to stay in Boston than Bregman in the immediate aftermath of the Red Sox's playoff loss to the New York Yankees, so in general, though they both have the same decision to make, it appears far more certain that the shortstop will stick around than the three-time All-Star third baseman.
Story's recruiting pitches to Bregman last offseason were undoubtedly helpful in the club's pursuit, so a hopeful outlook is warranted if the former is hard-selling the latter on sticking around.
