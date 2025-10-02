Trevor Story's Take On Red Sox-Rafael Devers Split Is Still True
Thursday will be the most important day of the Boston Red Sox season so far.
Boston will face off against the New York Yankees in a winner-take-all Game 3 matchup for a chance to advance to the American League Division Series and take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox beat the Yankees Game 1 and lost Game 2 on Wednesday night. The Red Sox will send Connelly Early to the mound while the Yankees will turn to Walpole, MA native and former Northeastern University pitcher Cam Schlittler.
With the Red Sox facing elimination, it's easy to take a look back at what has been a wild year. Boston entered the season with high hopes after all of the moves of the offseason ahead of the 2025 season. Things didn't go as planned with the Red Sox hovering around .500. Then, Boston shocked the baseball world by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Boston turned things around afterward and now here it is. One game away from going home for the offseason. But, also, one win away from knocking out its biggest rival from the playoffs. Anything could happen. No matter what happens, it has been a fun season so far.
The Red Sox have enough to get through
When the Red Sox traded Devers away, they could've easily mailed it in the rest of the way. But, Boston did not. In fact, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared some insight on Thursday about how the team responded to the Devers deal. Smith specifically quoted Trevor Story and shard his message to the team after the deal.
"What we have in this room is enough,” Story said as transcribed by Smith. “It is tough to see that in the moment after you trade a guy like that. But just that the belief is in the people in this room. I think guys need to hear that, and need to hear it from a player.”
Boston has had its back against the wall this year. The Devers deal was a big example and now Thursday night's tilt against the Yankees even more so. Story clearly wasn't wrong. The Red Sox won 89 games in the regular season and navigated through trades and injuries well. Nothing has been easy this season and Thursday certainly won't be as well, but Boston has tended to find a way through this year. There is enough in the room to get through. Will the Red Sox find a way again?
