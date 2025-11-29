Red Sox 'Monitoring' Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette: Insider

The Boston Red Sox's infield is anything but settled right now.

The only guarantee right now is Trevor Story. He opted to stick around with the organization already this offseason. His most likely position is shortstop. Regardless of position, Story will take up a spot. But what about the other three?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox were linked to Bo Bichette

First base is completely up in the air after Triston Casas missed most of the 2025 season. Marcelo Mayer should be an everyday player, whether that means second base or third base. That will be contingent on whether the Red Sox make a move. Re-signing Alex Bregman would take third base off the table. What if he doesn't return, though? There are other infielders out there worth taking a look at.

MLB.com's Ian Browne noted that one guy the Red Sox will be "monitoring" is former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette.

"It is well-documented why the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers in June and there’s no turning back from that move," Browne wrote. "But there’s also no turning back from this: The club has lacked a premier slugger for the middle of the lineup since that day Devers was sent to the Giants.

"Pete Alonso, the right-handed masher, is a free agent for the second straight offseason. Maybe this time, without the qualifying offer attached to him, he will be more likely to get the long-term deal he is seeking. The Red Sox will be monitoring the free agent situations of Bo Bichette and Kyle Schwarber closely. Both of those players are attached to the qualifying offer, which means Boston will have to provide Draft compensation in the event of a signing."

Bichette is just 27 years old and played shortstop for the Blue Jays, but there have been rumors this offseason that teams have been looking at him at second base and third base this offseason as well. Bichette played second base in the World Series after returning from injury.

For Boston, a move only makes sense if Bregman doesn't return. Bichette is younger and would be a phenomenal Plan B, but Bregman was a leader for the organization and brings elite defense. It's interesting to see a team insider throw a name out there like Bichette, but only should be considered as a backup option.

More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Could Be Next Big Name Out Of Boston