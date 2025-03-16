Unorthodox Red Sox Trade Idea Dumps Wilyer Abreu To Brewers In 3-Player Swap
Not many teams would consider trading a player like Wilyer Abreu. At some point in the near future, the Boston Red Sox may feel like they have no other choice.
Abreu was excellent as a rookie in 2024--a very good, but not quite elite major league starting outfielder. He put up a 114 OPS+ and 3.4 rWAR in 132 games while winning the Gold Glove in right field for the American League.
The Red Sox's outfield picture, however, is quickly getting crowded. Jarren Duran has a starting job locked up, Ceddanne Rafaela can play superior defense to Abreu, and most importantly, top prospect Roman Anthony is on the doorstep of the majors.
If Anthony takes over a starting job in the Red Sox outfield, Abreu (a fellow left-handed hitter), could very well be the odd man out. But what could the Red Sox hope to attain if they have to trade Abreu away to make room for Anthony--which other teams will surely use as leverage?
On Saturday, TJ French of Athlon Sports proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Abreu and swingman Josh Winckowski to the Milwaukee Brewers for left-handed reliever Jared Koenig, who had an impressive 2.47 ERA in his first full major league season in 2024.
"Milwaukee could look to sell high in this situation, and it would grant them an MLB-ready outfielder and another productive piece in the bullpen with Winckowski," French wrote.
"If Boston wants to make the playoffs, the bullpen can't be an issue, and with no closer selected and a bunch of shaky options, the time might be now to make a trade."
This sort of trade is certainly unorthodox, but there's a somewhat recent precedent. Earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers traded their former starting first baseman, Nathaniel Lowe, to the Washington Nationals for reliever Robert Garcia, whose numbers weren't as good as Koenig's last season.
Attaching Winckowski to the deal shouldn't be a big deal for the Red Sox if the Brewers want him, because he's unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, though he does have a minor-league option remaining. But from a value perspective, trading a surefire starting position player for a relief pitcher typically favors the other team.
If the Red Sox are going to trade Abreu, they aren't likely to have a ton of leverage. That could necessitate a relatively low-value trade like this one, and they'll have to absolutely nail their evaluation of Koenig or whoever it is they're bringing in.
