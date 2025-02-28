Watch Red Sox Phenom Marcelo Mayer Blast Home Run In Statement Game
Over the last few weeks or so Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell have been the most talked about Boston Red Sox propects.
While this is the case, Marcelo Mayer is still here and made a big statement on Thursday. Mayer missed a good chunk of the 2024 season due to injury, but he was the top-ranked Boston prospect before either Anthony or Campbell came around.
He's just 22 years old and has had a very solid Spring Training so far. Boston faced off against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday and Mayer had arguably the best game of any Boston player in Spring Training so far in 2025.
Mayer got the start at third base and finished the day 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, RBI, and run scored. What makes his day even better is the fact that he faced some stiff competition on the mound. His triple came off Jack Flaherty and his home run was off of Kenta Maeda. These are two veterans who have had a lot of success at the big league level.
Flaherty was just one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball last year and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers on the way to the World Series.
You can see a video of the home run below shared by social media user Brian Dankese.
Mayer has done a little bit of everything in Spring Training so far. He's slashing .455/.500/1.409 with five base hits in 11 at-bats. He has the one home run and four RBI.
If he keeps up this level of play, maybe he'll force the Red Sox into a tough decision.
More MLB: Red Sox's 25-Year-Old Projected To Have Career Year In Boston