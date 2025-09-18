We Finally Know When Wilyer Abreu Could Return To Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have been without the services of outfielder Wilyer Abreu since August 17th, but that finally could change.
He's been out for over one month with a calf injury but Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared on Thursday that Abreu won't fly with the Red Sox to Tampa Bay on Thursday, but could fly to Tampa Bay on Friday and be activated this weekend if there aren't any more setbacks, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Sounds like Wilyer Abreu's return could finally be imminent, per Alex Cora," Browne said.
The Boston Red Sox are going to get a big bat back
"He's going to stay here, tomorrow he’s going to have a workout, he’s going to run the bases," Cora said. "He's feeling a lot better. Just talked to him in the weight room. If everything goes well, he'll fly to Tampa, and then we'll decide when he'll be active."
If the Red Sox could actually get Abreu back this weekend, that would be huge for the team's chances of making a run to the playoffs. Boston entered play on Thursday with an 83-69 record and with the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot. But, the Red Sox's offense has clearly been missing some juice recently. A lot of that is atrributed to Roman Anthony going to the Injured List, but people can't forget about Abreu.
Before he went down, he was slashing .253/.325/.486 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 52 runs scored in 108 games played to go along with Gold Glove-level defense in right field. Abreu has 3.3 wins above replacement. That's a lot of production to lose. Even with missing the last month, Abreu is second on the team in home runs and third in RBIs. Getting that type of bat back into the lineup is going to be massive.
We still have to see how his next workout goes, but we finally could see him back wearing a Red Sox jersey as soon as this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays.
