What Killed Red Sox’s Shot At Acquiring $13 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox we’re looking around ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline to add pitching.
Boston ended up acquiring Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. Around the trade deadline, most of the trade rumors for Boston centered around Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. Apparently, he wasn’t the only Boston tried to acquire, though.
Tim Healey and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox talked to the Arizona Diamondbacks about both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Kelly ended up being traded to the Texas Rangers but Gallen was not moved. Healey and Speier talked about the price tag and how specifically Connelly Early was a sticking point in negotiations.
"Kelly ended up going to the Rangers in a strong three-prospect package," Healey said. "He’s 2-1 with a 2.98 ERA for Texas. Gallen, meanwhile, ended up staying with the Diamondbacks, with teams hesitant to give up significant prospects after he struggled through the first four months of the season. He was happy about the outcome...
Should the Red Sox have tried to do more?
"Still, that result wasn’t a foregone conclusion. According to multiple sources, the Sox expressed interest in both pitchers, but their conversations with Arizona were mostly about frameworks. The Diamondbacks made clear that to trade either pitcher, they’d need more return value than the compensation pick they’d receive at the back of the first round of next year’s draft by retaining the players, making them a qualifying offer, and potentially having them leave as free agents. The Sox expressed a willingness to deal lefthander Brandon Clarke as the anchor of a package, but balked when the Diamondbacks sought lefthander Connelly Early (now in Triple A)."
Gallen is a talented player, but he is heading to free agency this upcoming offseason as his $13.5 million deal is set to expire.
If the Red Sox could've added him for the stretch run, it certainly would've helped the bullpen depth issue. But, cutting ties with Early, who could help down the stretch, would've been a lot to give up.
More MLB: Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Doing Everything For Playoff Push Promotion