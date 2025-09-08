Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Doing Everything For Playoff Push Promotion
The Boston Red Sox sent Kristian Campbell down to the minors back in June and the 23-year-old is doing everything possible to return.
Before his demotion, Campbell was slashing .223/.319/.345 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 67 games. At the time, Campbell was mainly playing second base but was also getting some looks out in the outfield. Specifically, he saw time in left field and center field. Also at the time, the Red Sox started working Campbell out at first base with Triston Casas injured and Rafael Devers refusing to pick up the position. The Red Sox ended up sending him back down to the minors, though, and he has been with Triple-A ever since. His last big league game was June 18th.
Will the Red Sox promote Kristian Campbell?
In Triple-A, he has been much better with the Worcester Red Sox. He's slashing .272/.385/.431 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and nine doubles in 63 games played. The Woo Sox have been playing him all over the place as well. He's seen time at second base, first base, and in the outfield. Also, on Sunday, the Woo Sox started him in right field for the first time this season, per Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster.
"Kristian Campbell is making his first start of the season in RF (Sunday) for the WooSox," Parker said. "He has not started in RF since 2023 when he was in the FCL."
This is especially interesting with the Red Sox losing Roman Anthony seemingly for the rest of the regular season and Wilyer Abreu on the Injured List as well. Boston's outfield was once the deepest part of the entire roster, and potentially organization as a whole. Now, it's thinner than you'd expect. Having Campbell see time in right field at least makes him more of an attractive option right now because of the flexibility he could provide. That doesn't mean a promotion is imminent, but the Red Sox could use a spark on offense right now. Maybe, Campbell could be that guy.
