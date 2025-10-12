What Red Sox Could Include In Trade Package For Joe Ryan, Per Insider
Get ready to hear the name Joe Ryan a lot in Boston Red Sox circles this offseason.
Ryan was the Red Sox's white whale at the trade deadline, as a last-ditch effort to trade for the Minnesota Twins' All-Star pitcher came up short. Heading into the offseason, a No. 2 starter looks like a massive need for the Red Sox once more, and Minnesota is in a position to sell off more pieces.
The asking price for Ryan at the deadline was understood to be astronomical, but it might come down a bit this offseason. That's the good news, but the bad news is that even a little short of astronomical still means a big price to pay.
Red Sox insider's Joe Ryan idea
What might that price be? Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive attempted to tackle that question on the most recent episode of the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
McAdam seemed to indicate that he thought at least one major league outfielder (Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, or Ceddanne Rafaela), plus a young pitcher (Hunter Dobbins, Connelly Early, or Payton Tolle) would have to be in the deal.
“If you start a Joe Ryan package with one of your major-league outfielders and one of the pitchers that broke through -- whether that be a Dobbins or an Early or a Tolle, I know those are varying degrees of value -- I think you probably can get something done for anybody, especially if you include Duran or Abreu or Rafaela," McAdam said.
"They’re not trading (Roman) Anthony, they’re not trading (Marcelo) Mayer or (Kristian) Campbell … Maybe you sell high on Early. There are a lot of combinations.”
Early burst onto the scene at the major league level in September, striking out 35 batters in 23 innings between the regular season and playoffs. Tolle, meanwhile, was the farm system's biggest riser of the season, progressing from High-A to the majors.
If we assume the package is something to the effect of Duran, Early, and another prospect, the Red Sox would feel the sting of giving up some serious talent. But that's the sign of a good blockbuster trade: giving up a haul because the player coming back is worth it.
