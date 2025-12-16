Jarren Duran's Market 'Heating Up,' Red Sox Insider Says

Rumors are swirling around the Boston Red Sox right now in the trade market.

Boston continues to strike, with its most recent deal being to acquire left-handed hurler Jake Bennett from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-hander Luis Perales, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Pitching-prospect trade: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring left-hander Jake Bennett from the Washington Nationals for right-hander Luis Perales, sources tell ESPN. A 1-for-1 deal," Passan wrote on X on Monday night.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Boston has been busy in the trade market, including the separate deals to land Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. But the Red Sox haven't done anything to address the outfield yet. Rumors have swirled, especially with Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. The Kansas City Royals are a team that has been reportedly after Duran this offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that Boston is "comfortable" keeping its outfield intact, unless they get an offer they can't refuse.

Will the Red Sox get a trade done?

There have been rumors and noise for a while -- dating back to last offseason -- about Boston's outfield. On Tuesday, WEEI's Rob Bradford raised some eyebrows on X by saying it "feels like" interest in Duran is "heating up."

"It feels like interest in Jarren Duran is heating up in terms of interest from multiple teams, which is why the Red Sox are digging in," Bradford wrote on Tuesday.

One thing that adds intrigue to the idea of Boston trading an outfielder is the fact that Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic noted that Kristian Campbell has been getting playing time in winter ball in Puerto Rico "exclusively" in the outfield.

"What Breslow didn’t mention among those four is that Kristian Campbell has been getting reps exclusively in the outfield in winter ball in Puerto Rico," McCaffrey wrote. "How he fits in the big league picture is another unanswered question, but the Red Sox want him to focus on solidifying his offensive approach and say they will figure out his best defensive position later."

So, the Red Sox have Duran, Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Roman Anthony in the big leagues right now with another prized prospect in Campbell playing in the outfield in winter ball. If Boston doesn't make a deal, arguably that would put the club in a tough situation. Who gets the playing time? Also, what about the actual positions of need on the roster?

Bradford's note about Duran's market potential heating up is intriguing, although he arguably shouldn't be the outfielder that's moved. Abreu is a phenomenal defensive player with big upside power-wise, but has had some injury concerns in Boston. With an extra year of control, arguably he should be the one flipped, if between him and Duran. But, that's one person's opinion. All in all, it sounds like the trade market could be thawing, at least.

More MLB: Red Sox's Triston Casas Update Good News For 2026