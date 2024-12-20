When Red Sox Targets Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman Could Sign Deals
When will the Major League Baseball market heat back up?
Players were flying off the board at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings but there haven't been many big moves since, at least through free agency. The trade market has been moving with some big-name players like Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Kyle Tucker all being dealt.
But there still is a lot of firepower left in free agency led by Corbin Burnes and Alex Bregman. These are two players the Boston Red Sox have been tied to throughout the offseason so far. It would be a great move if the team could land either.
The team might have to wait a little bit for a decision, though. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that both Burnes and Bregman likely will sign after Christmas at this point.
"Right-hander Corbin Burnes and third baseman Alex Bregman are the two players left who fit this description, each with distinct markets that include some crossover," Passan said. "They also share an agent (Scott Boras) and a likely signing date after Christmas."
Free agency has slowed down to a crawl and it likely won't pick up in a big way until these two players are off the board. Not including Rōki Sasaki, they are the best pitcher and offensive player on the market. Right when either sign, there will be plenty of teams who missed out on them going after other available players.
It sounds like we are going to have to wait a little longer on this sweepstakes.
More MLB: Will Red Sox Sign Corbin Burnes? Latest Update Could Be Bad News