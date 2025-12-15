Red Sox Potential Target Emerging: Kazuma Okamoto

The Boston Red Sox still have a few months to go until spring training, but free agency hasn’t gone their way yet.

Boston doesn’t have a slugger to show for it yet, despite publicly making the team’s intentions clear over and over at the winter meetings, and even before that. The Red Sox have done a good job adding pitching, but need some thump in the middle of the lineup if they really want to contend in 2026. There is still so much time left, but with big names flying off the market and Boston showing interest, but missing, it’s troubling.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Jorge Polanco are all guys the club reportedly liked but have agreed to deals elsewhere. Who else could help beyond free agent third baseman Alex Bregman? Another guy that MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reported could be a “potential fit” is Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

The Red Sox haven't added a big bat yet

"Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto is also a potential fit," Cotillo wrote. "Free agent Eugenio Suarez, who slugged 49 homers in 2025, is one of the top power bats still available but to this point, despite poking around on him, the Red Sox have not been aggressors in his market.

"There’s obviously mutual interest with Bregman, whose market might pick up with Alonso and Schwarber both off the board. There are questions about the rest of Bregman’s market, though he’s known to have received at least some interest from the Cubs, Tigers and perhaps others. That Bregman reportedly is trying to get the Mariners involved in his market is an interesting sign that the early offers might not have lined up the way he hoped."

Okamoto is a 29-year-old slugger who has spent his professional baseball career with the Yomiuri Giants so far. He made his professional debut in Nippon Professional Baseball back in 2015 and has been with the Giants ever since.

What makes him an intriguing option is the fact that he could play either corner infield position, although first base is the most likely fit. Okamoto only could play 77 games in 2025 due to injury, but slashed .322/.411/.581 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs. From 2018 through 2024, Okamoto had 30 or more homers six times and finished below the threshold just once (27 homers in 2024).

Okamoto arguably would be a good pickup for Boston, if paired with Bregman as well. At that point, there would be an argument that the Red Sox wouldn't need another big offensive addition.

More MLB: Red Sox Exploring Reunion With 10-Year Veteran After Year Away