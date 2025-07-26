Where Things Stand With Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox's outfield has been one of the biggest talking points of the trade season to this point. With five days remaining until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline that will remain the case, but opposing teams may not get what they want.
Boston's surplus of outfielders has gotten plenty of interest across the league. Jarren Duran specifically has been linked to the San Diego Padres but he isn't the only one. Wilyer Abreu also has been speculated about on plenty of occasions over the last few weeks.
Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere and Ceddanne Rafaela is a breakout star.
The outfield puzzle has been interesting to follow, but it doesn't sound like a deal is coming. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey gave the latest update on Friday and said it is "far less likely" Duran specifically is moved now with Marcelo Mayer on the Injured List and Rafaela playing a lot of infield.
"With less than a week to go before Thursday’s trade deadline, (Craig Breslow) and company reshuffled their defensive alignment, a response to placing rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer on the injured list with a strained right wrist," McCaffrey said. "Ceddane Rafaela, who has been brilliant in center, is moving to second base. And Jarren Duran is going to play more center, making it far less likely he will be moved for much-needed pitching help despite having his name at the forefront of trade chatter.
"Though publicly Breslow has said he didn’t feel it was an absolute necessity to trade one of his four starting outfielders to clear playing time, Duran has garnered significant interest across the league and could have helped the club land a front-end starter to bolster its playoff run."
Don't be surprised if Duran is still on the Red Sox's roster on August 1st.