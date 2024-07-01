White Sox 'Intend To Trade' 25-Year-Old Ace; Red Sox Could Make Blockbuster Move
Would the Boston Red Sox make a blockbuster move at the July 30 trade deadline after years of conservative decision-making?
The Chicago White Sox reportedly have ignited a mega-sweepstakes for one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball who has the whole package -- peak performance, youth and team control. As expected, there is league-wide interest in the rising star.
"The Chicago White Sox quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks with ace Garrett Crochet, but with no optimism towards reaching an agreement, the White Sox intend to trade him by the July 30 trade deadline," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday.
"The White Sox have had 15 teams calling to express interest in Crochet, who is making just $800,000 and is under team control through 2026. The X-factor for suitors will be determining just how much Crochet can help them in the pennant stretch and October.
"He has already pitched (101 1/3) innings as a first-year starter, (28) more than his entire career total entering the season, and the White Sox and Crochet already have a firm plan in place to greatly limit his workload in the second half.
"It’s quite possible that a team acquiring Crochet may have to offer a contract extension for him to lift those innings restrictions in the second half because of the potential of an injury risk."
Crochet wrapped up another stellar performance Sunday to further bolster his breakout campaign. The southpaw has a 3.02 ERA with a 141-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .198 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP in 101 1/3 innings across 18 starts.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been vocal about not throwing away future wins for current wins. Crochet would almost certainly cost one of the big three prospects -- Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel -- and more but he'd be under Boston's control for two more seasons after 2024 and instantly become a core member of the roster.
Breslow reportedly is targeting left-handed starting pitching this summer -- Crochet is by far the top option in that category.
A mega-trade from the first-time leader of baseball operations appears to be a pipe dream at this juncture but the White Sox's willingness to deal their young ace is worth noting. The innings limit would be a problem for all contenders but at least Boston has been planning a multi-year retooling for years and appears to be a star or two away from serious contention.
The odds of Crochet landing in Boston are incredibly low but they likely are one of the 15 reported teams that have inquired to at least get a ballpark price for one of the best young hurlers in baseball. After missing out on 25-year-old ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the offseason, Breslow could get a second chance this summer.
As manager Alex Cora would say, it's time to get greedy.
More MLB: Opposing Club 'Openly Shopping' Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite After Signing Historic Contract