Red Sox Predicted To Reunite With $79 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are going to be a fascinating team to follow over the next few months because the club obviously has a chance to make a deep playoff run. But, then should have plenty of money to spend afterward to bolster the organization even further after trading Rafael Devers -- and his massive contract -- away.
Unsurprisingly, there's been some buzz about the future of Alex Bregman in Boston. We'll see what happens with him, but he absolutely should be the team's priority. Last year when rumors were flowing about Bregman, there were questions about his fit with the organization, with Devers still in town. Now, a year later, you know he fits. Bregman fits like a glove in Boston and has been everything the team could've hoped for.
Bregman should be back, unless he decides to leave. If he uses his opt-out and decides to sign elsewhere, that's his decision. The Red Sox arguably should do everything possible to make it an impossible decision, though.
Beyond Bregman, who could the Red Sox target? There's already been some buzz out there about the possibility of a reunion with Kyle Schwarber. Both Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Schwarber will land in Boston and FanSided's Robert Murray called his fit in Boston one of the "juiciest" ideas for the upcoming offseason.
Could the Red Sox actually reunite with Kyle Schwarber?
"Projected Lineup: CF Jarren Duran, LF Roman Anthony, SS Trevor Story, DH Kyle Schwarber, RF Wilyer Abreu, 1B Triston Casas, 3B Marcelo Mayer, 2B Ceddanne Rafaela, and C Carlos Narváez," Reuter said. "Explain the Pick: DH Kyle Schwarber. The Red Sox still owe Masataka Yoshida $37.2 million over the final two years of his contract, but his DH-only profile and lack of production during an injury-plagued 2025 campaign could lead to a buy-low trade or his outright release. Re-allocating Alex Bregman's money when he inevitably opts out to sign Kyle Schwarber would bolster the offense while keeping a path open for the young infielders."
"Kyle Schwarber: Boston Red Sox," Murray said. "This is a fit that I’ve eyed for the longest time, and truthfully, it shouldn’t have even gotten to this point. The Phillies should have extended Schwarber before the season. The team wanted him in Philadelphia; he wanted to stay with the Phillies. The interest was certainly mutual. Instead, Schwarber was not extended and will be a free agent after the season – and considering his production this year, with 49 home runs and 120 RBI, he’s going to cash in and have many suitors involved in his market. Which will only make it tougher for the Phillies to re-sign Schwarber. There’s a shot he returns, for sure. But the team that makes a ton of sense for Schwarber is the Boston Red Sox."
The noise is out there. But, will that lead to an actual move, or just speculation for the next few months?
Right now, Schwarber is in the final year of a four-year, $79 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after leaving Boston. He's going to cash in this winter. Spotrac is projecting Schwarber's market value to be just over $100 million over four years. He's going to be someone to watch, for sure, for Boston. Especially, if Bregman isn't back.
