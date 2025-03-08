Who Will Win Final Red Sox Roster Battle? 3 Players Standing Out
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make with Opening Day under three weeks away.
We've been fortunate to see real baseball games over the last few weeks. It was a long few months without baseball and full of rumors. Spring Training kicked off in February and it's been fun to see the Red Sox back in action. It also doesn't hurt that Boston is loaded with exciting, new talent. This Red Sox team should be really good in 2025 but there will be more guys to follow over the next few weeks ahead of Spring Training aside from just guys like Alex Bregman or Garrett Crochet.
Boston is going to have to make some tough decisions as it finalizes its big league roster and Trayce Thompson, Nate Eaton, and Nick Sogard all have gotten praise from manager Alex Cora and have a shot at one of the final roster spots, as shared by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Red Sox officials will meet on Friday to discuss the first round of cuts from major league camp," Speier shared. "Among players fighting for the last position spots, Cora offered praise for outfielders Trayce Thompson and Nate Eaton as well as infielder Nick Sogard."
Thompson has been one of the most dominant players in camp so far. He's appeared in nine games and has four home runs, seven RBIs, and a .333/.462/1.000 slash line. Plus, with Wilyer Abreu behind in camp there could be an opening in the outfield. Eaton has appeared in 13 games and is slashing .273/.429/.727 with two home runs and six RBIs. He's also been walked six times. Sogard has appeared in 13 games and is slashing .364/.462/.591 with one home run and three RBIs.
