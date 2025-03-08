Red Sox Reportedly Were Prepared To Make Shocking Juan Soto Decision
The Boston Red Sox were involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes until the end and it’s somewhat surprising how far the team was willing to go.
He ultimately landed a 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets after a successful season with the New York Yankees. The Red Sox were heavily tied to him and SNY’s Andy Martino reported that Boston was willing to top the highest bid.
"Regarding this, per sources with direct knowledge, it was clear that multiple teams, including Boston, had a willingness to exceed high offer if they knew Soto would agree," Martino said. "Ultimately he chose Mets in part because of family-friendly vibe that Alex Cohen has established."
After a few years of the Red Sox being quiet in offseasons, it’s shocking to hear Boston reportedly was willing to offer a deal around or north of $765 million. Soto is a phenomenal player but he just landed the largest contract in Major League Baseball history one year after Shohei Ohtani landed a $700 million deal, although he's going to be a two-way player in 2025.
The Red Sox said they were going to be aggressive this offseason but that’s even more than expected. Boston still struck gold this offseason with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Alex Bregman. Even though the Red Sox didn’t land Soto, they certainly did well for themselves. It’s still shocking to hear that Boston was reportedly willing to go that after for Soto.
