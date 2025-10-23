Why Jarren Duran Might Not Be The Red Sox Outfielder Who Gets Traded
The Boston Red Sox's outfield may be the single most talked-about position group in Major League Baseball when it comes to this winter's trade market.
Though the Red Sox are an ascending team, they've got a logjam in the outfield now that former No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony is established as a starter. Anthony isn't going anywhere, and likely Gold Glove center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela probably isn't either, which leaves Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu as the top two trade candidates.
At the end of the season, moving Duran was the most popular sentiment. But there's a better case to be made than some might think that Abreu should actually be the one moved.
Strong argument for keeping Duran over Abreu
Red Sox beat reporter Christopher Smith of MassLive broke down the pros and cons to trading both on Thursday, and pointed out two reasons Boston might stick with Duran: his durability and slightly better track record against left-handed pitching.
"Duran has been more durable than Abreu, who dealt with hamstring injuries in the minors and has had three IL stints (sprained ankle, strained oblique, strained calf) over the past two years," Smith wrote. "Duran, meanwhile, remained healthy the past two seasons, appearing in 160 games in 2024 and 157 games in 2025.
"Duran has a .232 career average and .284 on-base percentage against lefties but he showed he can hold his own against them in 2024 with a .255 batting average and .319 OBP in 230 plate appearances. Abreu has a career .205 batting average and .271 on-base percentage vs. lefties."
Of course, the Red Sox wouldn't be trading Abreu because he has too many flaws. He's a very good ballplayer when healthy, and though we know there's probably at least one team that would want Duran (hello, San Diego Padres), a ton of teams could use a 26-year-old power bat with a Gold Glove track record in right field.
Plus, Duran has had one incredible season, the likes of which Abreu may never have in his career. Is it worth letting him go in the event that there might be another season like that in the tank?
It's a very tough decision. A reasonable person could flip-flop on it without warning. And at the end of the day, it's probably going to be dictated by what the market is offering for both players.
