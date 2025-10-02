Why Neil deGrasse Tyson Was Cast In Latest Red Sox Docu-Series
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have been duking it out in a Wild Card round series to see who will advance to the American League Division Series to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
These two historic organizations certainly know a thing or two about each other. Boston and New York have faced off plenty of times over the years, including what is widely considered to be the greatest comeback in Major League Baseball history all the way back in 2004.
If you are a Red Sox fan, you likely know the story. Boston was down three games to none and came all the way back to take down the Yankees and advance to the World Series where it eventually took down the St. Louis Cardinals to snap the Curse of the Bambino. If you are looking to re-live the historic series, one way to do so would be to check out the brand new three-part docu-series: "Believers: Boston Red Sox" from ESPN. The series covers it all, including how unlikely it really was for Boston to work its way back in the series.
The Red Sox and Yankees have had some historic battles
They even brought in astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to break down how improbable it was. Co-directors Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher joined Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the "ITM Podcast" to discuss all things "Believers," including what led to the decision to bring in the popular astrophysicist.
“The way he’s able to break down the comeback and how it happened statistically,” Gotham Chopra told Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the ITM Podcast. “Only he could do that and has the authority and gravitas to do that and explain it. He did ask if he could wear his Yankees jersey.”Chopra replied, “Yes, you have to wear that (expletive) ugly jersey.”
The current Red Sox-Yankees series certainly brings back some memories of the old battles between these two. Luckily, "Believers: Boston Red Sox" is out now and can scratch the itch.
"The Believers: Boston Red Sox" three-part docu-series is available now on the ESPN App for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited Plan. It will also be broadcast on ESPN in late October.
