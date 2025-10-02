Inside The Red Sox

Former Red Sox, Yankees 1B Retiring After 8 MLB Seasons

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A former member of the Boston Red Sox quietly announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

With the playoffs beginning, that has obviously been the biggest talking point across the league. When you have the Red Sox and the New York Yankees facing off in a playoff series, that's obviously going to be among the things talked about the most in the league. The Red Sox and Yankees have both won one game apiece as of writing with the deciding Game 3 set to take place on Thursday night.

The playoffs have gotten pretty much every headline this week, but a former member of both the Red Sox and Yankees announced their retirement this week. Former first baseman and outfielder Garrett Cooper played eight big league seasons and announced his retirement on social media earlier in the week.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Garrett Cooper
May 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Garrett Cooper (28) hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"After 13 years, including 8 unforgettable years in the Big Leagues, it’s time to officially hang up my cleats," Cooper said. "Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember, I’m grateful for what it gave me, I’m proud of what I gave back. Here’s to what’s next"

Cooper was an All-Star once throughout his eight-year big leageu career and spent time with the Yankees, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and the Red Sox. He actually began his big league career as a member of the Yankees back in 2017 and played his final big league game in 2024 with the Red Sox. He came over to Boston last year with Triston Casas injured. He only played in 24 games with the organization.

The 34-year-old had the best season of his career in 2022 with the Marlins and Padres. He clubbed 17 home runs to go along with 61 RBIs and a .251/.304/.419 slash line in 123 games. Cooper was an All-Star in 2022. That year, he had nine homers and 50 RBIs for the Marlins.

Cooper played eight years in Major Leageu Baseball. The Red Sox and Yankees are duking it out in a playoff series right now. It's ironic that a guy who played for both organizations opted to hang up his cleats at the same time.

