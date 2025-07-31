Why Red Sox Could Still Trade Jarren Duran, Per Latest Report
Though momentum has seemingly built toward the Boston Red Sox ultimately keeping Jarren Duran, nothing is set in stone as the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches on Thursday.
Duran has been a known target of the San Diego Padres for weeks, but the Red Sox seemingly haven't been willing to engage on their offers. The Padres gave up their number-one prospect, Leo DeVries, in a trade for Athletics closer Mason Miller on Thursday, so presumably, the same prospect was available if the Red Sox were willing to give San Diego Duran.
Now that Duran is playing more center field with Ceddanne Rafaela covering for the injured Marcelo Mayer at second base, the instinct of some might be to assume any Duran deals are now off the table. But such instincts are premature, says MassLive's Chris Cotillo.
On Thursday, Cotillo reported that Boston's "urgency has lessened" to move on from Duran, but speculated that his excellent July could tempt other contenders to offer a package for the 28-year-old that the Red Sox would have to consider.
"The Marcelo Mayer injury forced the Red Sox to shift Ceddanne Rafaela to second base way more than they’d prefer, but it did clear the outfield logjam in a way that allows everyone to play basically every day. For that reason, the urgency to trade someone like Jarren Duran has lessened," wrote Cotillo.
"But here’s a factor that could come into play this afternoon: The Red Sox know better than anyone that Duran’s performance can be volatile, with high peaks and low valleys. One thing working against them a month ago was his poor/mediocre start to the season. His value has risen with a fantastic July that should put him in the AL Player of the Month conversation. That might excite some teams who were wary four weeks ago."
Duran has home runs in his last two games and five in July, after only two in each of the season's first three months. He put up an incredible 1.093 OPS this month, which ranks fifth in all of baseball, and for all the hand-wringing about his regression from the breakout 2024 campaign he had, his season OPS now sits at a very respectable .793.
Trading Duran could be catastrophic for the Red Sox's clubhouse, but until the deadline passes, it appears the Boston star will have to continue sitting on pins and needles.