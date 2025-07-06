Why Red Sox Should Avoid MLB Trade Deadline Bullpen Trap
The Boston Red Sox are a team that can still make a run at a postseason spot.
Boston entered play on Sunday with a 45-45 record, but that is below expectations. The Red Sox have been inconsistent throughout the campaign to this point, but things have started to turn around and things can get even better next week. Masataka Yoshida is just about to re-join the lineup and the same can be said about Alex Bregman.
Boston is getting some firepower back but there is a lot of buzz around the team ahead of the trade deadline. Specifically, Aroldis Chapman has been talked about as a trade candidate, but Boston shouldn't fall into the trap and flip him. Chapman signed a one-year deal and will be a free agent this upcoming offseason, but Boston obviously has the cash to afford to keep him if the team saw fit. Chapman entered play on Sunday with a 1.29 ERA in 38 appearances.
That type of production has essentially made Boston play just eight innings of baseball most days. When Chapman has taken the moumd, the club hasn't really needed to think about him at all, he's been that lights-out. That is rare. The type of season he is having doesn't happen all of the time. Boston does have options on the roster that could take over the ninth inning if Chapman was moved, but if the Red Sox truly want to try to compete this year, why get rid of a sure thing?
The offense is about to get big pieces back, the trade deadline could provide others if Boston adds. If the Red Sox were to add another high-level starting pitcher, there's a real argument that Boston could still stand out in the wide open American League. There's a lot of season left. Boston had issues before signing Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal and then Chapman to a one-year deal at closer. If you don't have a dependable option out there, it makes things very difficult. The Red Sox have one of the hottest closers in baseball. Keep him and go for it.
