Why Red Sox Should Reunite With 6-Time All-Star, Ex-Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox need to add some right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup and an old friend could make some sense.
One player who is available in free agency right now is former Red Sox slugger and All-Star JD Martinez. He spent five seasons with the Red Sox and was a key piece of the 2018 World Series-winning club.
Martinez spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was an All-Star while clubbing 33 home runs and driving in 103 runs. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and had 16 home runs and 69 runs.
He provides no defensive upside, but can still hit. The Red Sox need to balance the lineup out and Martinez would be a significantly cheaper option than someone like Alex Bregman. There also would probably be less competition for him.
The Red Sox currently have Masataka Yoshida who could be the team's designated hitter once again. If the Red Sox were to bring someone like Martinez in, they easily could form a strong tandem from both sides of the plate.
Boston has a chance to make some noise in 2025. Adding a right-handed hitter of Martinez's caliber could be just what the team needs. Adding someone like Bregman would be a better option, but if the Red Sox miss out on him, reuniting with Martinez could be an option to help in the short- erm.
