Alex Bregman Sweepstakes: $13 Million Star Should Be Red Sox Backup
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to bring Alex Bregman to town this offseason in free agency?
There's certainly a possibility of a move. Until Bregman signs elsewhere, a move absolutely is possible. But, he's arguably the best remaining free agent available and the Red Sox aren't the only team that has shown interest in him.
If the Red Sox aren't able to bring Bregman to town, there are other right-handed batters available who could help the team, including an old friend. If the Red Sox end up losing the Bregman sweepstakes, they should give former All-Star Justin Turner a call.
He spent the 2023 season in Boston and quickly became a fan-favorite for the organization and an important voice in the clubhouse. It doesn't hurt that he also had a career-high 96 RBIs with the team to go along with 23 home runs and a .276/.345/.455 slash line.
Clearly, he can still play even at 40 years old. He was solid for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 139 games played. Turner made $13 million last year and likely would be cheaper now.
Bringing him to form a sort of platoon with Masataka Yoshida at designated hitter would be very nice. Plus, he also saw time at first base, third base, and second base with the Red Sox so he could help provide some depth at any of the three spots. Boston should go get Bregman, but if he signs elsewhere, maybe Turner could be the guy.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Dump $10 Million All-Star After Short Stint