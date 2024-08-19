Why Red Sox Slugger Isn't Happy With His Performance In Return From Injury
The four-game split at Camden Yards this weekend was a mixed bag for the Boston Red Sox. But amidst all the action on the field, one subplot in particular flew slightly under the radar.
Though the Red Sox's offense has hardly been the problem for most of the season, especially in the second half, it still wasn't at full strength. One of the most prolific sluggers on the team had been out of the lineup for nearly four months, leaving the team without much thump from a key position.
Thankfully, after a long stint on the 60-day injured list with a rib fracture, first baseman Triston Casas made his return in Friday night's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
Casas hardly looked like he had missed any time based on the results. He went 5-for-13 at the plate (.385 batting average) with a walk and three strikeouts. All the hits were singles, but it's hard for Red Sox fans to complain about the lack of power after the slugger missed nearly four full months.
However, Casas appears to be holding himself to even higher standards, which is likely music to fans' ears.
“I didn’t like the way I controlled the plate,” Casas said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “I felt like I could have swung at more strikes and let go of some balls, found some holes with some hits, but I’m looking for better swing decisions, for sure.”
It's no surprise that Casas expects more from himself--he was one of the best hitters in baseball at this time last year. He had a 1.034 OPS after the All-Star break in 2023, fourth in all of baseball behind Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.
Still, the early returns were quite positive for Casas after such a long layoff. And he'll need to be ready to roll as the Red Sox head into Minute Maid Park for a crucial matchup against the surging Houston Astros.
The Red Sox will face a familiar foe with lefty Yusei Kikuchi taking the hill for Houston in game one. Casas walked in his lone plate appearance against Kikuchi when he played for the Toronto Blue Jays. Casas' .893 OPS against left-handed starters is his best split against all types of pitchers.
It's the time of the season when the rubber meets the road. And for Boston to stand its best chance of sneaking into the postseason, they'll need their slugging first baseman firing on all cylinders.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Surprisingly Add Former Dodgers Reliever With 2.28 ERA