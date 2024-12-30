Wild Red Sox Mock Trade Would Land Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In 5-Player Swap
The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays both missed the playoffs in 2024, but could be headed in different directions.
The Red Sox did win seven more games than the Blue Jays in 2024, but this statement applies more to the status of the two teams' young cores. The Red Sox have a fantastic collection of young talent and just traded for star pitcher Garrett Crochet, while the Blue Jays don't know who will still be around in a year's time.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at the center of every story surrounding the Blue Jays this year, as the superstar will hit the open market when Toronto's 2025 season ends. As much as it might hurt, the Blue Jays may at some point be forced to trade him if it becomes clear they have no shot at the World Series.
Would the Blue Jays consider moving Guerrero within the division if it nets them the best possible return? One recent mock trade might at least cause them to mull it over.
In a YouTube video of possible Guerrero trades, content creator Jim Riley proposed that the Red Sox could acquire Guerrero for a package of designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, top prospect/utility player Kristian Campbell, relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino, and second baseman Vaughn Grissom.
"You know what really makes this work... is the number-24 overall prospect in all of baseball, (Kristian Campbell," Riley said. "Carries a ton of value, nearly $50 million that the Blue Jays are able to get by taking the Masataka Yoshida contract"
Guerrero is only entering his age-26 season, so the impact of gaining him could be worth the risk of losing Campbell. Wildly enough, the reasons this trade proposal make sense are likely the reasons it won't come to fruition.
It's going to take giving up Campbell for the Red Sox to have any shot at acquiring Guerrero. That doesn't seem to be Boston's preference in any way, but Toronto has to ask for the moon. It may line up from a value standpoint, but it's hard to see either side letting that top player walk to the other.
More MLB: Walker Buehler Contract Details: Could Red Sox Keep $21M Star One Extra Season?