Will Red Sox Make Another Move? Sam Kennedy Reveals Boston's 'Goal'
We are so close to Spring Training arriving and most of the chatter around the Boston Red Sox being about real baseball rather than potential moves.
It has been a long offseason in which the Red Sox have improved, but not as much as the team hinted it was planning to. Boston absolutely has addressed the organization's pitching. The Red Sox's clear focus has been pitching and it has shown by adding Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval, and Aroldis Chapman.
Boston has stated multiple times about its intention to add more to the offense, but at this point, there hasn't been much done to move the needle. Why is this the case? One option could be the team's commitment to having opportunities for top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell if they can earn them in Spring Training. Another option could be high costs.
Whatever the case, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy did say the team's "goal" is to add more offense if the right deal comes along, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Kennedy reiterated that adding right-handed pop remains a priority for Boston, though the list of available options is a short one," Cotillo said. "Top free agent Alex Bregman remains available, as does Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, a clear trade candidate who has made it clear that Boston is a preferred destination. Lesser free agent options who might fit the Red Sox include second baseman Brendan Rodgers and outfielder Randal Grichuk.
“That’s still a goal. It has been since the beginning,” Kennedy said. “Obviously with Vaughn (Grissom) and Trevor (Story) hopefully coming into spring training healthy, we feel better about the more balanced nature of the lineup. But if we can add a right-handed bat, we would love to do that.”
There's still time to make another move before Spring Training, but there's also merit to the idea of rolling with the kids and seeing what they can do.
