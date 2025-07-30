With Garrett Crochet Entering Uncharted Territory, Red Sox Make Intriguing Decision
Garrett Crochet has been everything the Boston Red Sox could have dreamed he would be.
The Red Sox landed Crochet in a blockbuster trade in December that sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox. All he's done since is become the ace they've lacked for years, going 12-4 with a 2.23 ERA in his first 22 starts and leading the majors with 175 strikeouts.
However, the Red Sox are keenly aware that Crochet only became a starting pitcher last season, and he's approaching a new career-high in innings. He'll cross the 146-inning mark he set in 2024 if he goes more than 4 2/3 innings in his next start.
That next start was scheduled to come on Friday, during the Red Sox's series opener with the Houston Astros. But with that inning total looming, the Red Sox have made the decision to push him back.
According to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Crochet's next start will come on Monday, in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals. That gives him eight recovery days after pitching six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past Saturday.
That means the Red Sox no longer have a scheduled starter for Friday's game. They'll have Walker Buehler start on Saturday and Lucas Giolito on regular rest in the Sunday finale.
Boston has only a 1 1/2-game cushion between themselves and the Texas Rangers, the first team out of the American League playoff picture at the moment. There's incentive to throw Crochet as often as possible, so having him miss a crucial series could come back to bite Boston.
However, manager Alex Cora is looking at the bigger picture, and he can't be faulted for it. Boston committed $170 million to Crochet over the next six seasons, so they have to make sure the 26-year-old, who has had major arm injuries in the past, stays healthy for as long as possible.
Regarding whether or not the added rest impacts Crochet's chase for the Cy Young Award, the lefty will undoubtedly have to make the most of all his starts down the stretch.