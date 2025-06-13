Yankees 5-Time All-Star 'Unlikely' To Return Vs. Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are kicking off one of the most exciting series of the season so far on Friday night against the New York Yankees.
Boston is welcoming New York to Fenway Park and there has been a question about whether or not Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton would make his season debut this weekend. It's up in the air still, but MLB.com's Bryan Hoch said it is "unlikely" he will be ready to go by the end of the series.
"Giancarlo Stanton is expected to play again for Double-A Somerset on Saturday, Aaron Boone said. They aren’t ruling him out to play in Boston, but that seems unlikely with a day game Sunday," Hoch said.
The five-time All-Star hasn't played in a game yet this season. Last year, Stanton crushed 27 homers and drove in 72 runs. He has been a thorn in Boston's side for years but it sounds like he may not be ready to go as the two sides kick off their series.
Stanton dealt with elbow injuries. He recently kicked off a minor league rehab assignment after dealing with epicondylitis in both elbows. New York not getting Stanton back would give Boston a better shot at winning its second straight series against the Yankees. The two rivals faced off last weekend with Boston winning two of the three contests over in New York. Stanton should be back soon, but it doesn't sound like he'll be at Fenway Park.
