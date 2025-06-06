Yankees' Aaron Boone Assesses Disappointing Red Sox Ahead Of Rivalry Matchup
For the last four seasons, the Boston Red Sox haven't come close to measuring up to the New York Yankees.
Though Boston has bested New York the last three times they've met in the playoffs, they can't seem to match the Yankees' regular-season consistency. And this year has been an unmitigated disaster, as the Red Sox now trail the first-place Yankees by 9 1/2 games only two months into the season.
Both teams entered the season with high expectations, but while the Yankees have fulfilled theirs, the Red Sox have flopped. They're 30-34, they lead the league in one-run losses and errors, and they can't handle the little things that separate good teams from average ones.
As the teams prepare to meet for the first time all season, the Yankees have to be somewhat perplexed, but also relieved, that a Red Sox team that many projected to take away their American League East crown has fallen so flat.
However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone says his team is also taking the Red Sox seriously.
“We know what they’re capable of and feel like that can still be a reality for them,” Boone said, per Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media. “We feel like a really good, hungry club is going to be coming in here that hasn’t started certainly how they wanted to. But I do feel like they’re very dangerous.”
Boone also made a point of complimenting the Red Sox's signature offseason acquisitions of Garrett Crochet, who will pitch in game two of the series, and Alex Bregman, who is missing the matchup while dealing with a quad strain.
“Obviously, Crochet, they’ve imported an ace,” Boone said. “He’s pitched like that. He’s been dominant for them ... So I know [Bregman’s injury] was a tough blow for them, but Crochet has been taking that next step from what he kind of showed everyone last year.”
Boone and the Yankees aren't going to give Boston any bulletin board material, but they have to be laughing to themselves behind closed doors. Because ever since they took down New York in the 2021 Wild Card Game, it's been the same old Red Sox for four straight disappointing years.
