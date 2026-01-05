Red Sox, Yankees Eyeing Same $8 Million All-Star Starter

The Boston Red Sox have struck twice in the starting pitcher trade market but could there be another move on the way for fans to be on the lookout for?

You can never have too many good pitchers. The Red Sox felt that in 2025. Boston had a surplus of talent at one point and even traded pieces away, like Quinn Priester, only to eventually be decimated by injuries. This is a true point and the Red Sox have been stockpiling hurlers this offseason, including Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo.

Boston's focus should be on adding a bat. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that the Red Sox are also among the teams that have interest in Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

What's the Red Sox's next move?

"The Freddy Peralta talks are about to resume in earnest," Rosenthal wrote "Both New York clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest. Some low-revenue clubs that can absorb Peralta’s $8 million salary are in play as well. The Brewers’ price, even with Peralta under club control for one more season, remains high. A major-league-ready starting pitcher figures to be part of the desired return, so the team can remain a contender."

Rosenthal acknowledged that Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette remain potential fits, but said Boston should not be ruled out for more pitching.

"A pitching addition should not be ruled out for Boston, but the Red Sox are more focused on position players," Rosenthal continued. "Bregman and Bichette continue to stand out as potential fits. On the pitching side, the Sox have expressed some interest in Peralta."

If the Red Sox somehow landed Peralta, they would arguably have the top rotation in baseball. Garrett Crochet, Peralta, Gray, Brayan Bello, and Oviedo could compete against any team's rotation. But with the Red Sox already trading multiple top prospects this offseason and a need in the middle of the order, why make a move like this for one year of the ace? Peralta will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

The idea is more fun than the execution would be. Boston would have to beat out the competition with a large package and risk losing him, or hand out an extension. Getting another hurler would be a nice-to-have. Making a move for a slugger first is more of a necessity.

