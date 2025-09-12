Inside The Red Sox

Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Candid Red Sox Admission Before AL East Grudge Match

The rivalry has been one-sided, but that no longer matters

Jackson Roberts

Jun 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) strikes out against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
All the wins the Boston Red Sox have stacked up against the New York Yankees this season have laid the groundwork for this weekend's showdown.

Boston is 8-2 against New York this season, and the Yankees have a half-game lead over the Red Sox for the top American League Wild Card position entering Friday night's opener at Fenway Park, which will see starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Luis Gil square off.

Aaron Judge is always a storyline heading into a Yankees-Red Sox matchup. But this season, given his struggles against Boston pitching, he knows he'll be under the microscope more than ever.

Aaron Judge ready to change Red Sox narrative

Jun 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

After hitting two home runs in a lopsided win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night, Judge was ready to turn his attention to the trip to Fenway. And he freely admitted that the Red Sox have had the Yankees' number this year, but that can all be wiped away with one big weekend.

"Flush the past, go out there and focus on right now," Judge said postgame, per SNY. "We haven't had too much success against them, but no better time to change that. Especially right now, getting near the end of the year. It's time to really turn it up a notch."

Judge is just 9-for-39 against the Red Sox this season, with three home runs (including two in a single game that Boston still won 11-7). His most memorable showdowns have come with ace Garrett Crochet, who is slated to pitch the Sunday night finale.

This season, Crochet has largely dominated Judge, to the tune of a 1-for-10 line with eight strikeouts. However, the one hit was a 443-foot moon blast to tie the game at 1-1 in the ninth inning on June 13, denying Crochet of his first career shutout at the time.

Judge is also expected to man left field during the series, a position he's only manned for five games in his major league career, to shorten the throws he'll have to make while recovering from a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The weekend is sure to bring a playoff-like atmosphere, and the Red Sox's ability to keep the Yankees' captain under wraps will likely be a bellwether of their wins and losses.

