Red Sox Fan-Favorite Open To Return To Boston

The Boston Red Sox have added two hurlers already this offseason, could they afford to add a third?

Well, there were rumors linking Boston to veteran starter Michael King before he re-signed with the San Diego Padres, so the idea isn't the craziest thing in the world. Boston has also been one of the teams that have been "connected" to Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai.

After adding Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, it would be somewhat surprising to see another hurler come to town before another big bat, unless it's on some sort of sweetheart deal that's too good to pass up. Boston's biggest hole is no longer in the rotation. Boston arguably should be able to afford to make any move, even after the transactions of the offseason so far. That would be the case even more if Boston could cut costs somewhere on the roster, like with Masataka Yoshida.

The Red Sox should call Lucas Giolito

Boston's top priority should be retaining Alex Bregman. If they are able to do so and then want more pitching, they arguably should go out and re-sign Lucas Giolito. He joined the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with WEEI's Rob Bradford and although he noted that the "wriing on the wall" is pointing to the two sides going in a different direction, he said he would love to return.

"I loved it there and I would have loved to go back," Giolito said to Bradford. "I still would, but if you look at the wriing on the wall I don’t think they need another starting pitcher. That’s business, baby! That’s how it goes."

Giolito is just 31 years old and his market has been quiet so far. He had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts in 2025, but his season was cut short. Free agency in general seemingly has stalled out for the time being. If the price tag is in a range Boston is comfortable with, bringing him back would add significant upside to the rotation.

If the Red Sox could enter the 2025 season with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Gray, Oviedo, and Giolito with guys like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Patrick Sandoval, and Kutter Crawford as depth, that's some serious firepower.

Now, retaining Bregman -- or bringing another star to the middle of the lineup -- should be the priority, but afterward, Boston should check on Giolito.

