Yankees' Aaron Judge Sends Garrett Crochet Message Entering Wild Card Showdown
How Garrett Crochet handles Aaron Judge could very well decide whether the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series this week.
Crochet will take the mound at Yankee Stadium for Game 1, opposed by fellow lefty Max Fried. But the real matchup everyone will have their eye on is Crochet vs. Judge, which was one of the best heavyweight clashes in the sport all season.
Judge went 2-for-13 against Crochet this season and struck out 10 times. However, both hits were home runs, including a dramatic ninth-inning solo shot back in June that prevented the Boston ace from getting his first career complete-game shutout.
Aaron Judge on upcoming Garrett Crochet matchup
Now, the two will do battle on the biggest stage of all, Tuesday night in the Bronx. And before he stepped in the box to face his worthy nemesis, Judge had the ultimate words of respect for Crochet as a competitor on Sunday.
“He’s a tough matchup, if not one of the best, the best pitcher in the game right now. Probably on his way to a Cy Young," Judge said, via the New York Post. "It's impressive what he's done so far this year, and I'm looking forward to facing him."
Both home runs Judge hit against Crochet this season were against fastballs -- one at 100 mph, the other 98. Most of Crochet's strikeouts have come on fastballs as well, but in the last couple of matchups, he started setting him up for sweepers below the zone in two-strike counts.
These Wild Card Series are all about Game 1, and the Red Sox have the right man on the mound to get the job done. However, not only is the matchup difficult on the other side, but Judge also has a way of foiling a team's best-laid plans.
Judge's October struggles have become a discussion point across Yankees fandom, though. Will 2025 be the season that narrative is reversed, or will Crochet help further it?
