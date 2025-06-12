Inside The Red Sox

Yankees' Injured Star On Track To Return For Red Sox Rivalry Matchup

A familiar face for the weekend showdown?

Jun 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees hasn't appeared in a regular-season game yet in 2025, but that could change this weekend.

The oft-injured Stanton has dealt with double tennis elbow all season, leaving the team in spring training for doctor's visits and initial rehab. But he's one of the great playoff hitters of the 2020s so far, and he's also typically crushed the ball at Fenway Park.

Since the Yankees set a loose rehab timeline for the five-time All-Star, everything has gone according to plan. He played a pair of rehab games for the Double-A Somerset Patriots this week, lacing a double on Wednesday night against top Boston Red Sox prospect Connelly Early.

As the 34-36 Red Sox get set for a crucial weekend series at Fenway, Stanton now faces decision time. He can join the Yankees for his first action of the season, and everything has gone according to plan for him to do so.

Manager Aaron Boone isn't tipping his hand just yet, but from the sounds of things, there's a more-than-solid chance the Red Sox see Stanton this weekend.

“I watched Giancarlo’s ABs from (Tuesday) night,” Boone said, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “He looked really good. I texted with him a little bit about it. He felt good about it, so we’re moving in a good direction.”

"Stanton probably will get a rest day on Thursday, then either continue playing another game or two for Somerset this weekend or come off the injured list and join the Yankees for their weekend series in Boston," Miller added.

“We’ll see what the next step is for (Thursday) and then all through the weekend,” Boone said.

Garrett Crochet will get the ball for the Red Sox in the series opener on Friday, which would be a heck of an introduction to the season for any hitter. He'll be followed by New York tabloid star Hunter Dobbins on Saturday and Brayan Bello Sunday.

