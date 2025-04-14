Yankees Might Surprisingly Trade For Ex-Red Sox, Dodgers $10 Million Reliever
A former Boston Red Sox closer could soon be wearing pinstripes for the New York Yankees — a cringey image in every Red Sox fan’s mind.
In case you haven’t noticed, the Yankees’ new All-Star closer has been awful so far in 2025. When New York acquired Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in December, the Yankees assumed they were getting the type of closer who won National League Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2023.
Williams has struggled mightily out of the gate for the Bronx Bombers, however, and if things don’t improve in the next couple of months, New York could consider replacing Williams with a more solid option.
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley will surely be floated in plenty of Yankees trade rumors, but Helsley and his expiring contract will also be sought after by half of Major League Baseball if and when he hits the trade block.
Should the Yankees get to the point where they are ready to move on from Williams, they must have multiple trade targets at the ready.
That’s where Los Angeles Angels 37-year-old closer Kenley Jansen comes into play for New York. Jansen, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers, has been sharp thus far in 2025. Entering Monday, Jansen had four saves in six appearances with a 0.00 ERA, looking every bit like the guy the Angels gave a one-year, $10 million deal to this past offseason (per Spotrac).
The Angels are winning, which means holding onto Jansen is probably in their best interest. On the other hand, Los Angeles isn’t contractually tied to Jansen past this season, so if the right offer comes along, the Angels might bite.
Jansen could be just the guy the Yankees need to come in and shore up their closer situation. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year, four-time All-Star and former World Champion has the type of winning pedigree the Yankees are looking for as they seek a return to the World Series.
It would be painful for Red Sox Nation to watch Jansen end up on the Yankees, especially if he has success there.
Boston currently has a former Yankees closer (Aroldis Chapman) in its starting closer role; could the Yankees respond by replacing Williams with a former Red Sox closer (Jansen)?
